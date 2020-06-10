With absentee ballots still being counted, results of June 9 election unclear

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The results of the June 9 election are trickling in, but the DeKalb County has not posted the results of absentee ballots and in-person voting.

The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections didn’t immediately respond to a question about when these ballots would be counted.

That’s a big deal in this election because everyone was encouraged to vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 9 election was rescheduled from May and combined with the March presidential primary due to the pandemic. But some people who applied for their ballots — it’s not clear how many as of now — didn’t receive them. When they went to the polls on June 9, some were greeted with malfunctioning machines, long lines and different polling locations.

In short, the June 9 elections were a mess and it’s going to take time to sort it out.

To see the preliminary election results for DeKalb County, click here.

Here’s what we know about some of the key races we’ve been following, but because the totals are based only on ballots cast on Election Day, these results should be considered preliminary.

