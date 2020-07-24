Agnes Scott College president tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Share









Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College president Leocadia I. Zak has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Emory University hospital, a spokesperson for the women’s college said.

Zak took over as president of the college in 2018. Prior to joining Agnes Scott, was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2010 to serve as the director of U.S. Trade and Development Agency, an independent federal agency that advances economic development in middle-income countries.

Here is the full announcement from Agnes Scott:

Dear Members of the Agnes Scott Family, I am writing to share with you that our president, Lee Zak, has been admitted to Emory University Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She is receiving exceptional care and at this point resting comfortably. This came as a surprise in that Lee has been extremely cautious and careful regarding health protocols to avoid exposure. As many of you know, our president always puts Agnes Scott first and works tirelessly for our community. I have encouraged Lee to focus on her health at this time. I have every confidence that the campus leadership team, in consultation with Lee, will continue to advance the important work of planning for the fall semester. This is a stark reminder that COVID-19 can impact anyone. Please continue to be vigilant about wearing a mask, washing your hands and keeping physical distance. I know you will join me in sending healing thoughts and prayers to Lee. Your wishes for a speedy recovery may be addressed to president@agnesscott.edu or Office of the President, Agnes Scott College, 141 E. College Ave., Decatur, GA 30030. Stay well and healthy, Elizabeth D. Holder ’82 Chair, Board of Trustees

Editor’s note: Agnes Scott College is a financial supporter of Decaturish.com.

