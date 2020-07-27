As schools switch to virtual learning, school sports continue with restrictions

Share









Decatur, GA – City Schools of Decatur, DeKalb County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools are starting the school year with virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic but high school football teams will continue to hold in-person practices and are planning for a delayed season.

High School Football will start two weeks later, with the first games played on Sept. 4. The Georgia High School Association, which regulates athletics in the state, has published safety guidelines for schools to follow.

School officials and GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines defended the decision to move forward with sports even as parents are being asked to keep their children at home. Hines said that school districts have a choice about whether or not to participate in fall sports.

“There’s always an inherent risk with anything,” Hines told Decaturish. “There’s an inherent risk with the flu. … You have to weigh the risk versus the benefits.”

So what are the benefits?

“I think students’ wellbeing both emotionally physically and mentally is a benefit of sport,” Hines said. “There’s no question about that.”

Hines thinks there will be fall sports this year, even as schools continue to keep students out of the classroom.

When asked what he would say to parents who are frustrated that sports are allowed to continue while students have to learn at home, Hines said, “I would share in their frustration.”

Decatur School Board Chair Lewis Jones said there’s a different level of risk with sports than there is with in-person learning. He said football and band practices are being allowed for now.

“These are outdoor activities. The safety concerns are different,” Jones said. “It’s safer to be outdoors. That creates a different set of considerations. It’s entirely voluntary activities as well, whether you’re in the football or band it’s made clear to everybody that it’s 100 percent voluntary. There’s a general sense that it’s important to get kids out of the house to the extent we can do it safely.”

So is there no way to make school safe for students, like having outdoor classrooms?

“We haven’t figured that out yet,” Jones said. “Outdoor classrooms, that’s complicated. I don’t know how that would work, it’s clearly a whole different set of logistical challenges.”

Decatur High School Athletics and Activities Director Rodney Thomas called it “a very fluid situation” and said metro Atlanta school systems are still evaluating things.