Atlanta mayor tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 Metro ATL

Alex Brown Jul 7, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Image obtained via Atlantaga.gov
Atlanta, GA — Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, announced Monday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

 

She decided her family members should get tested again because her husband “literally has been sleeping since Thursday,” Bottoms told MSNBC. Although she tweeted that she had “no symptoms,” she said she and her husband reportedly experienced mild symptoms that they assumed were seasonal allergies.

“It leaves me for a loss for words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” Bottoms told MSNBC. “We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks, we’re very thoughtful about washing our hands, I have no idea when and where we were exposed.”

Bottoms spoke at a press conference on Sunday about shootings that took place over the July 4th weekend. She wore a mask, but removed her mask while speaking about the violence.

COVID-19 cases in Georgia have been steadily increasing by as many as 3,000 cases per day.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

