Avondale Labor Day 5K and Fun Run cancelled

Share









Avondale Estates, GA – The annual 5K and Fun Run in Avondale has been canceled this year, a press release from the city said. The event has been hosted for more than 40 years and has drawn large crowds in the past. Because of the continued emphasis on public health considerations, social distancing requirements and guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be held this year.

At its meeting on Monday, the Avondale Estates City Commission required face masks in indoor and outdoor spaces.

The resolution says that face masks will be required in public places. All customers, employees and other users of restaurants, retail stores and all other public places must wear a mask while indoors.

All people must also wear a mask while outdoors where they cannot stay six feet apart from others whom they do not live with. For more information, click here.

For more Avondale information, visit www.avondaleestates.org

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.