Board of Health to extend hours at two testing locations this week

DECATUR, GA – As demand surges for COVID-19 testing throughout Georgia, the DeKalb County Board of Health is creating additional capacity for testing at two of its six testing locations by extending hours, according to a media release from the Board.

On July 7 and July 9, the following testing locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.:

– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.)

5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

– Rehoboth Baptist Church

2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

Testing is also available at the following locations from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday:

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

– Greenforest Community Baptist Church

3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Salem Bible Church

5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19. For more of Decaturish’s coverage on the pandemic, visit decaturishscrubs.com.

