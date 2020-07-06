Board of Health to extend hours at two testing locations this week

Board of Health to extend hours at two testing locations this weekCars line up at a DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 testing site at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, Friday, May 22. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DECATUR, GA – As demand surges for COVID-19 testing throughout Georgia, the DeKalb County Board of Health is creating additional capacity for testing at two of its six testing locations by extending hours, according to a media release from the Board.
On July 7 and July 9, the following testing locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.:
– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.)
5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340
– Rehoboth Baptist Church
2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084
COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.
Testing is also available at the following locations from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday:
– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034
– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316
– Greenforest Community Baptist Church
3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034
– Salem Bible Church
5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058
For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19. For more of Decaturish’s coverage on the pandemic, visit decaturishscrubs.com.
