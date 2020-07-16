Share









Brookhaven, GA — An employee of the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting the immediate closure of the Brookhaven satellite office, according to a press release.

Although the employee who tested positive did not report to work after feeling ill, DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson is delaying the opening of the Brookhaven satellite office out of an abundance of caution. Following established COVID-19 protocols, the office is undergoing a thorough deep cleaning and sterilization of hard surfaces. Employees, who are required to immediately take a rapid COVID-19 test, will self-quarantine until they receive their test results. “The health, safety and well-being of our customers and employees remain our top priority as we navigate this global pandemic and continue to serve the people of DeKalb County,” said Johnson. “My thoughts and prayers are with our employee and their family as we hope for a full recovery.”

Johnson applauded his employee for following the COVID-19 guidelines established prior to the office’s reopening in June. “We are reminding our employees and customers to stay at home if they are feeling ill in any way and to seek medical attention,” added Johnson, who requires employees and customers to wear masks in all tax office locations. “We all have a role to play in flattening the curve and protecting each other from contracting this disease.”

The Brookhaven office will delay its opening until 11a.m. but will remain open an additional hour until 5:30 p.m. Customers can also use Kroger kiosks locations for tag renewals, visit Eservices.drives.ga.gov for online services, or travel to two additional county tax offices.

“Our ongoing coordination with our public health officials and county leadership has prepared us to quickly address this type of situation. We want to remain transparent to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” Johnson said.

