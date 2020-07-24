Cedar Grove High teacher resigns after commenting on controversial photo

Share









DeKalb County, GA — A Cedar Grove High teacher’s comment on a controversial Facebook photos cost him his job, according to the DeKalb County School District.

According to The Champion newspaper, “The photo which began circulating on social media July 22, appears to mimic the public death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being detained as a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes. In the photo, a man who appears to be Black is kneeling on the neck of a white toddler with the caption, ‘Blm now mf.'”

The paper says Cedar Grove High School special education teacher commented on the post.

According to an image shared with Decaturish, the teacher, identified as Brian Papin, said, “Again! You’re doing it wrong! One knee on center of the back one on the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop F*****G around.”

In a statement on July 24, the DeKalb County School district said Papin is no longer employed by the school. The Champion reports that Papin resigned.

“DeKalb County School District (DCSD) administrators were made aware of the disturbing social media posts on July 22, 2020,” the school district said. “The teacher is no longer employed with DCSD. Again, there is no place for racism or abuse in our school district.”

