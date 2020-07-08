City of Atlanta to require face masks

Share









Atlanta, GA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms plans to sign an executive order Wednesday that will mandate the use of face masks in public spaces within the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta will become the latest Georgia city, along Savannah, East Point, and Athens-Clarke County, to require face masks to slow the spread of coronavirus. Kemp’s current mandate encourages, but doesn’t require, wearing face masks. The governor has said he believes people “know what to do” to slow the spread of the virus.

The announcement comes just a day after Kemp reportedly refused to let Mayor Bottoms mandate masks, she told “Good Morning America” yesterday.

She did not yet provide many details about the mandate.

Georgia surpassed 100,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

