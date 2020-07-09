City of Decatur swimming pools to open Saturday, July 11

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur outdoor pools will open for daily swim Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

Oakhurst Indoor Pool will remain closed at this time. McKoy and Ebster will close for weekday swimming on August 1 and will remain open on weekends through Labor Day. Glenlake Pool will remain open daily through Labor Day as well as the weekend following Labor Day.

Admission is $5 for each person older than 2. Resident Season Pool Passes are available for purchase at Webtrac.decaturga.com for $125. Individual passes are $45.

Total occupancy at each pool has been reduced to the following bather loads: 53 people at Glenlake Pool, 31 people at Ebster Pool, and 25 people at McKoy Pool. The new occupancy numbers allow for each person to have 160 square feet of clear space around themselves. Social distancing guidelines require 6ft of space in each direction, which would equal 144 square feet of space for each person.

Bathrooms will be limited to 2 people at a time or immediate family members. Patrons should plan to limit visits to 2 hours in order to allow others to use the facilities. Patrons will be asked to exit the facility after 2 hours when others are waiting in line to enter the pool. Pool rentals are suspended until further notice.

For the safety of the community and staff the following guidelines are in place:

– Due to the reduction in pool occupancy, the pool admission fee will guarantee patrons a maximum of two hours at the pool. Patrons will record the time that they arrived at the pool on the sign in sheet. This policy will be enforced when there are patrons in line waiting to enter the pool.

– Maintain a distance of 6 ft. from others at all times. Parents are responsible for ensuring that their children are adhering to social distancing guidelines.

– All patrons must wear a mask while not in the pool or able to remain 6 ft. from others.

– Adult Swim is 20 minutes to allow lifeguards to wipe down high touch surfaces. All patrons younger than 18 will exit the pool at this time.

– Patrons are responsible for disinfecting pool furniture prior to use. Disinfectant will not be provided.

– Showers and changing rooms are closed. Restrooms are limited to two people at a time.

– Toys and balls are not allowed in the pool.

– Wearable flotation devices will be allowed in the pool, subject to the discretion of the lifeguards.

– No snack or food service. Patrons may bring their own food and drink to the pool. No glass.

For additional information and to view the complete list of policies, visit decaturga.com/pools.

