City Schools of Decatur releases details of virtual learning plans

Share









Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur has released its detailed virtual learning plans for Fall 2020.

Families of CSD students are encouraged to fill out a virtual learning readiness form prior to the start of school on August 17. The form will indicate whether the student has access to technology and adequate nutrition at home, so City Schools of Decatur can support students in need.

Hourly schedules have been released for each age group.

City Schools of Decatur will be implementing Wellness Wednesday, which is described as “a variety of activities, interventions, and sessions designed to support wellness for students, staff, and parents.” It will focus on social, emotional, and physical wellness.

“We frame our approach to wellness through an equity lens. Consequently, our programs, initiatives, and professional learning opportunities were designed to celebrate and be inclusive of diversity based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, and other cultural characteristics,” the announcement from City Schools of Decatur says. “The key components of the program include attention training, compassion and ethical development, systems thinking, resilience, and trauma-informed practice. These skills will be instrumental in helping our community navigate returning to school after COVID-19 and the local and national racial injustice we are currently experiencing.”

City Schools of Decatur will host virtual town hall meetings prior to the start of the school year.

CSD also notes it will not be able to accommodate specific teacher requests and class placements.

Schools are finalizing how they will hold virtual Meet and Greets between teachers and families.

To see details and the full statement, please visit https://www.smore.com/4reyu.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.