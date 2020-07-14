Decatur schools will start the school year with virtual classes; racist slur disrupts virtual board meeting

Share









Decatur, GA — At its regular meeting on July 14, the Decatur School Board voted unanimously to start the school year with “virtual learning” only and to cancel fall break.

School will start on Aug. 17. Decaturish will update this story when more details become available.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually via Zoom. The meeting began late and during the meeting, someone used the chat feature to type a racist slur. The message said, “I hate ******.” Approximately 600 people were attending the meeting when the message appeared.

According to a Decaturish reporter who watched the meeting, the board halted the proceedings and resumed the meeting as a webinar. It is not clear who posted the message and whether they are affiliated with City Schools of Decatur. Decaturish is working to gather more information about what happened during the meeting.

It is the latest in a series of racist incidents that have occurred within the City Schools of Decatur community.

The incidents include a video of a white Decatur High School student waving a toy gun and making a racist threat, other videos of white Decatur High School students using racial slurs, and an incident where a white Decatur teenager confronted a black man at his house in Oakhurst.

Those incidents, as well as other racist incidents around the country, prompted several protests in Decatur which drew thousands of demonstrators.

The School Board has faced criticism from parents over the district’s response to these incidents.

