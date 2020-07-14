LOADING

Type to search

Decatur schools will start the school year with virtual classes; racist slur disrupts virtual board meeting

COVID-19 Decatur

Decatur schools will start the school year with virtual classes; racist slur disrupts virtual board meeting

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 14, 2020
Decatur High School, City Schools of Decatur, 310 N. McDonough Street.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — At its regular meeting on July 14, the Decatur School Board voted unanimously to start the school year with “virtual learning” only and to cancel fall break.

School will start on Aug. 17. Decaturish will update this story when more details become available.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually via Zoom. The meeting began late and during the meeting, someone used the chat feature to type a racist slur. The message said, “I hate ******.” Approximately 600 people were attending the meeting when the message appeared.

According to a Decaturish reporter who watched the meeting, the board halted the proceedings and resumed the meeting as a webinar. It is not clear who posted the message and whether they are affiliated with City Schools of Decatur. Decaturish is working to gather more information about what happened during the meeting.

It is the latest in a series of racist incidents that have occurred within the City Schools of Decatur community.

The incidents include a video of a white Decatur High School student waving a toy gun and making a racist threat, other videos of white Decatur High School students using racial slurs, and an incident where a white Decatur teenager confronted a black man at his house in Oakhurst.

Those incidents, as well as other racist incidents around the country, prompted several protests in Decatur which drew thousands of demonstrators.

The School Board has faced criticism from parents over the district’s response to these incidents.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus