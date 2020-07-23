Dear Decaturish – In support of Mindy Pillow for Superior Court Judge

Share









Editor's note: Decaturish has invited Mindy Pillow's Aug. 11 runoff opponent Yolanda C. Parker-Smith or one of her supporters to write a letter to the editor in support of her candidacy.

Dear Decaturish,

Thanks so much for your great reporting amidst so many crises and important topics facing our community right now.

Because judicial races can be the hardest to get information about, I’m writing to share with you and your readers why I am voting for Mindy Pillow for DeKalb County Superior Court judge. I’m a DeKalb County resident and attorney, but I actually know Mindy through her community service work with the Junior League of DeKalb County, Inc., where she served as President during the 2011-2012 year, and where she made diversity and inclusion within the organization a top priority. She is also a graduate of Leadership DeKalb, where she made friendships amongst the diverse leaders in our county. Additionally, DeKalb is where she has her well-regarded family law practice.

When voting in judicial elections, a lot of people forget that most of a superior court judge’s docket consists of family law cases. In fact, there are three times as many family law cases as criminal cases: according to the Clerk of Court’s office, in 2019 the Superior Court of DeKalb County handled 9,500 family law cases, compared to only 3,200 criminal cases and 2,100 other civil cases. Meanwhile, there are already six judges out of nine currently on the bench who have criminal experience, and ZERO judges who have family law experience.

Through her community service and her legal practice, Mindy has demonstrated a commitment to DeKalb unmatched by any other candidate. And her legal background is unique amongst the field. Mindy cares about DeKalb families. Those reasons are why Mindy has my vote for DeKalb Superior Court judge.

Sincerely,

Amy Morelli, Decatur, GA

