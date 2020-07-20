LOADING

Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on Sycamore Drive

Crime and public safety Decatur

Decatur Fire Department responds to fire on Sycamore Drive

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 20, 2020
A neighbor provided this photo of firefighters entering a home at 404 Sycamore Drive in Decatur.
Decatur, GA — The Decatur Fire Department responded to an early-morning house fire on July 19.

The Fire Department received the call at 6:32 a.m. The home at 404 Sycamore Drive was unoccupied and there were no injuries. A neighbor said the home is new construction and is under contract.

Police Chief Toni Washington said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The house has a considerable amount of damage,” she said.

 

