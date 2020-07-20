Decatur offers face masks to residents age 60 and older

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is offering masks to residents age 60 and older.

“If you are a Decatur resident age 60 or older and in need of a face mask, please contact Lee Ann Harvey, Lifelong Community Manager, at leeann.harvey@decaturga.com or call her [at] 770-652-8593 to arrange delivery of the mask,” the city announced in a blog post. “Please pass this information along to your neighbors, especially those who do not have internet access.”

The Decatur City Commission on July 10 passed an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance applies to the city limits of Decatur and requires the wearing of a face covering or a mask while in a public place.

