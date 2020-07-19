Decatur Police respond to report of shots fired near Glennwood Elementary

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Sunday, July 19, responded to a call about shots fired near Glennwood Elementary School.

Officers found shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glendale Avenue at 5:46 a.m. Police received a report of “a person discharging a firearm.”

“A witness in the area informed officers he observed a male hanging out of the passenger side window of a dark-colored vehicle that was traveling westbound on East Ponce de Leon Avenue discharging a firearm into the air,” police spokesperson Sgt. John Bender said. “Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings but no vehicle. No injuries or property damage were reported.”

