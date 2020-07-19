LOADING

Type to search

Decatur Police respond to report of shots fired near Glennwood Elementary

Crime and public safety Decatur

Decatur Police respond to report of shots fired near Glennwood Elementary

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 19, 2020
Glennwood Elementary, 440 East Ponce De Leon Ave.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Sunday, July 19, responded to a call about shots fired near Glennwood Elementary School.

Officers found shell casings at the scene. Police responded to the area of East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glendale Avenue at 5:46 a.m. Police received a report of “a person discharging a firearm.”

“A witness in the area informed officers he observed a male hanging out of the passenger side window of a dark-colored vehicle that was traveling westbound on East Ponce de Leon Avenue discharging a firearm into the air,” police spokesperson Sgt. John Bender said. “Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings but no vehicle. No injuries or property damage were reported.”

 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus