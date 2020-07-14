Decatur Taco Mac temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The Taco Mac location in downtown Decatur will close temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson, “A team member at Decatur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following CDC guidance to self-isolate. While not required by government regulations, we have temporarily closed this location out of an abundance of caution, while we take additional steps to ensure there is no chance of contamination at the restaurant, including a deep cleaning and sanitation. In addition, all returning team members will be required to wear masks, including those who do not interact with the public.”

The spokesperson said the company is “committed to the health and well-being of those who work in and patronize our restaurants and we will reopen after all precautionary measures have been completed.”

Decaturish asked the spokesperson if employees were required to wear masks before this incident.

“Yes, they all have to wear masks,” she spokesperson said. “Apparently the [governor’s] executive order only says public-facing employees have to but at Taco Mac (all locations) everyone must.”

