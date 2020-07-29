DeKalb County Board of Health closing Rehoboth COVID-19 testing site in Tucker

Share









Tucker, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health announced that it will close its COVID-19 testing site at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker.

The site’s last day in operation is this Friday, July 31.

A spokesperson for the Health Board said, “The contract for this site expires on July 31. Additionally, construction is about to get underway adjacent to the church property, which will significantly impact traffic flow for the site. It is not ideal, but we don’t have a choice in the matter. Several replacement locations are under evaluation and we hope to announce a replacement very soon.”

Testing is still available at the following locations:

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

– Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

“The testing location at Greenforest Community Baptist Church is also open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until noon, by appointment only,” the county Health Board’s announcement says.

Here’s more information on COVID-19 testing from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged. For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

