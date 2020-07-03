DeKalb County COVID-19 testing sites closed July 3 through July 5

Share









Decatur, GA — People looking for a COVID-19 test this weekend will be unable to obtain one from the county health department.

The DeKalb County Board of Public Health announced that the county’s testing sites will be closed July 3 through July 5.

“Residents are encouraged to contact local urgent care locations and retail pharmacies during this time for testing,” a press release from the county says.

The county says the following sites have multiple locations in DeKalb County and can provide testing.

– CVS. Click here.

– Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet. Click here.

“Though DeKalb Board of Health sites will be closed for testing Friday and Saturday, we’ll be at full capacity to test the public beginning Monday morning,” Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director, said in a press release. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this closure, and encourage citizens that need testing on Friday or Saturday to contact local urgent care locations and retail pharmacies.”

The DeKalb County Board of Health completed more than 14,400 COVID-19 tests at six locations in June. The announcement comes two days after county officials sounded the alarm about rising cases in DeKalb County.

