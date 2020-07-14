DeKalb County Schools releases more details about ‘virtual learning’ plans

Share









Stone Mountain, GA — DeKalb County Schools is releasing more details about its plans to start the 2020 school year with “virtual learning” instead of in-person classes.

The School District announced its decision during the July 13 School Board meeting. School will begin on Aug. 17 and will be 100% percent remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The district is purchasing 1:1 Chromebooks to ensure students in grades Pre-K through 12 have access to a device,” the School District announced. “Students and parents will be able to view modules to learn how to successfully use software resources, including but not limited to VERGE and Microsoft TEAMS. DCSD will also provide VERGE and Microsoft TEAMS access to school counselors to conduct guidance sessions, as well as continue to provide Youth Mental Health First Aid 101 Training for staff. Schools and teachers are empowered to select alternative tools such as Zoom and Google Classroom and will communicate appropriate resources to their students and parents.”

The virtual learning plan will be reassessed at regular intervals to see if students can begin taking in-person classes within the county school district. The next reassessment will occur on Sept. 14.

Here is the full announcement with additional details about how the school district will handle things going forward:

