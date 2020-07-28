DeKalb County will close lanes of West Ponce de Leon Avenue on July 30

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County announced that on Thursday, July 30, there will be lane closures on sections of the northbound and southbound lanes along West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The closures will occur between Northern Avenue and Ponce De Leon Place, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crews will be working to complete sewer assessments and to evaluate manholes.

“The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve sewer service countywide,” the county announced. “Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closures. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closures. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.”

