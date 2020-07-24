DeKalb distributing 20,000 masks to small businesses

Share









Decatur, GA—As part of its ongoing “Stop the Spread” campaign, DeKalb County will distribute 20,000 masks to local small businesses to encourage them to implement a “No Mask, No Service” policy, according to a press release from the county.

On Saturday, July 25, DeKalb County Police, Fire Rescue and Code Enforcement personnel will distribute masks to small businesses throughout the county to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This effort begins on July 25, the day the county’s mask mandate goes into effect requiring DeKalb residents over age eight “to utilize a face covering or mask which covers the nose and mouth when in any public place.”

“Guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that wearing face coverings or masks, maintaining social distance and washing our hands frequently are the best ways to protect ourselves and others,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said. “By providing masks to businesses that enforce a “No Mask, No Service” policy, we are providing them with the tools needed to promote a safe and healthy environment for their employees, customers and the general public.”

Many of the nation’s largest retail, grocery, and big-box stores, including Walmart, The Home Depot, Kroger, Costco, CVS, Target, Apple Store, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Publix, Verizon, AT&T, Kohl’s and Starbucks have instituted policies requiring both employees and customers to wear masks.

Businesses can request masks by emailing stopthespread@dekalbcountyga.gov.

For more information about DeKalb County’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

