LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Library to launch contact-free pickup service

COVID-19 Decatur Metro ATL

DeKalb Library to launch contact-free pickup service

Decaturish.com Jul 17, 2020
Decatur Branch of the DeKalb County Public Library. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL) will begin accepting returns of library materials in outside book drops on Monday, July 20, a press release says.

The book drops are necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of an abundance of caution and in line with current best practices, all returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and removed from patron accounts.

No overdue fines will be charged on any library materials, even if they were overdue before the library system closed due to the pandemic. DCPL will be suspending overdue fines on all materials through the end of the year.

Contact-free pickup service will be available beginning Monday, July 27, at the following branches: Decatur, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Hairston Crossing, Redan-Trotti, Salem-Panola, Stonecrest, Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams, Tucker-Reid H. Cofer and Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown.

Contact-free pickup is expected to be expanded to the remaining branches the following week. Patrons can place holds through the catalog or call their local branch for assistance in identifying needed materials. Patrons will be notified when their items are ready to be picked up. Pickup timing will depend on item availability. Pickup hours will be available Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to begin serving patrons again, but we ask for your patience as we work through the kinks of these new processes,” said Library Director Alison Weissinger. “Branches will be operating with small groups of staff to ensure adequate social distancing is maintained. Safety of staff and patrons is our top priority.”

Patrons can call the Library Administrative Center at 404-508-7190 with any questions or call their local branch for help starting July 20.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus