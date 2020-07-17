DeKalb Library to launch contact-free pickup service

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Public Library (DCPL) will begin accepting returns of library materials in outside book drops on Monday, July 20, a press release says.

The book drops are necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of an abundance of caution and in line with current best practices, all returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and removed from patron accounts.

No overdue fines will be charged on any library materials, even if they were overdue before the library system closed due to the pandemic. DCPL will be suspending overdue fines on all materials through the end of the year.

Contact-free pickup service will be available beginning Monday, July 27, at the following branches: Decatur, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Hairston Crossing, Redan-Trotti, Salem-Panola, Stonecrest, Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams, Tucker-Reid H. Cofer and Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown.

Contact-free pickup is expected to be expanded to the remaining branches the following week. Patrons can place holds through the catalog or call their local branch for assistance in identifying needed materials. Patrons will be notified when their items are ready to be picked up. Pickup timing will depend on item availability. Pickup hours will be available Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to begin serving patrons again, but we ask for your patience as we work through the kinks of these new processes,” said Library Director Alison Weissinger. “Branches will be operating with small groups of staff to ensure adequate social distancing is maintained. Safety of staff and patrons is our top priority.”

Patrons can call the Library Administrative Center at 404-508-7190 with any questions or call their local branch for help starting July 20.

