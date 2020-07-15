DeKalb partners with Atlanta Food Bank, local churches for food distribution events

Share









Decatur, GA — On Friday and Saturday, DeKalb County Government will partner with Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) along with Antioch AME, Welcome Friend Baptist and New Birth Missionary Baptist churches to provide 1,350 boxes of food to DeKalb residents, a press release said.

The event, hosted at three locations, is part of a $600,000 investment in ACFB to significantly increase the organization’s capacity to distribute food throughout the county. The food distribution events will be as follows:

Friday, July 17:

– 10 a.m. at Antioch AME Church, 765 S Hairston Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30083

– 1 p.m. at Welcome Friend Baptist Church, 3198 Bouldercrest Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294

Saturday, July 18:

– 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Each package of food will contain 15 to 20 pounds of produce, dairy and shelf-stable items. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, one package per car, for DeKalb residents.

The $600,000 funding for ACFB will also increase mobile distribution capacity in DeKalb County targeting high-need communities that exist in fresh food deserts. The Atlanta Community Food Bank currently distributes more than 10 million pounds of food annually to DeKalb County residents.

The county has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite initiatives targeting food insecurity.

For more information about DeKalb County’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus

