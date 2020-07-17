DeKalb Sanitation offers secure dropbox service

Share









Decatur, GA – In support of the county’s virtual service delivery strategy and as an additional service request and payment option to DeKalb residents and businesses, the DeKalb County Sanitation Division now offers a secure drop box service, a press release says.

The dropboxes are necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this service, Sanitation Division customers can securely and conveniently submit payments and a variety of residential and commercial service requests, including special collection fees, new service applications and recycling program subscriptions. For a full listing of what can be submitted through this dropbox, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com .

The dropbox is located at the front entrance to the Sanitation Division’s administration building, 3720 Leroy Scott Drive, Decatur, GA 30032, and is available Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov , visit www.dekalbsanitation.com , or follow @DKalbSanitation on Twitter.

