Dekalb Schools to discuss reopening plan on Monday, July 13

Share









Decatur, GA — Dekalb Schools superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris and the DCSD COVID-19 Re-Opening Task Force (CRTF) will share a reopening plan with the Dekalb Schools Board of Education on Monday for review.

A July 9th update from Dekalb Schools reads:

Since taking the oath of office, Mrs. Watson-Harris’ top priority has been the plan to re-open schools. She and the DCSD COVID-19 Re-Opening Task Force (CRTF) have been working diligently to update the existing framework, and the proposed plan will be shared with the DeKalb County Board of Education during its meeting on Monday, July 13, for review and discussion. The plan incorporates current guidelines from the Georgia Department of Education, the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, and feedback from parents, students, staff, and stakeholders in the community. Throughout the process, the safety of students has been the number one priority. Once approved, the plan will be distributed to the DeKalb County community.

Marshall Olson, the current Chair of the Dekalb Schools Board of Education, has also made a statement on what the transition into school year might look like for Dekalb Schools this fall.

The Chair expects “a hybrid of in-person and virtual instruction,” with the beginning of the school year being pushed to August 17th. He expects a gradual reentry so schools can learn how to navigate obstacles.

“We will need to figure out how to best accommodate our vulnerable populations—students and staff—and to understand that vulnerability takes many forms—health, economics, [and] access,” wrote Olson.

He also highlighted the “tremendous pressure” on the budget and stated that decisions need to be made with long-term effects in mind.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.