DeKalb to distribute school supplies, food, COVID-19 care kits

Share









Decatur, GA — On Saturday, Aug. 1, DeKalb County will host a food distribution event at three drive-thru locations.

The county says 2,400 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of frozen chicken hindquarters, along with school supplies and COVID-19 Care Kits.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at three locations:

– Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

– Tahoe Village Shopping Plaza, 4604 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston GA

30021

“As parents prepare to send students back to school, we want to help support families with healthy food options and school supplies,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We want students and parents to be prepared for success during this unprecedented school year.”

The COVID-19 Care Basket distribution is a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture. The county has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite the initiatives.

For more information about DeKalb County’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.