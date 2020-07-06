Dragon Con cancels in-person event for 2020, goes virtual

Share









Atlanta, GA — Dragon Con, a multi-media and pop culture convention annually hosted in Atlanta over Labor Day weekend, has announced plans to cancel their 2020 in-person convention and go virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made on Monday on the convention’s Facebook page. “After an exhaustive attempt to consider and uncover every possible option to hosting a safe and much-needed #DragonCon this year, it has become apparent that we cannot, in good faith, move forward with our 2020 event. We are heartbroken to make this announcement, but do so with the support of you, our fans, our partners, the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau Main Office, and City of Atlanta Government,” the post reads.

Answers to frequently asked questions about the cancellation and the new programming can be found on the Dragon Con website.

The convention typically draws more than 80,000 sci-fi, comic book, and gaming fans to Atlanta and notably includes a cosplay parade, music performances, panels by actors and artists, and more. The virtual programming has not yet been announced in detail, but Dragon Con notes that the virtual version of the event will be free to all.

Dragon Con plans to return to in-person programming in 2021, and urges fans in the meantime to “be like our favorite Mandalorian and never take off your mask in public.”

