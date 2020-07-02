LOADING

Decatur Editor's Pick

Editor’s note: The publisher will be stepping back for a week, but the site is in capable hands

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 2, 2020
Dear readers,

I will be taking a break between July 3 and July 13. This is long overdue and necessary for my mental health. I hope many of you will also take a few days to unplug and recharge before we begin our sprint into the fall election season.

The site will be managed by our intern, Alex Brown, who has proven herself more than capable of handling things and who graciously has agreed to stay on another month. In addition, there will be contributions from our freelance writers.

I’ll be back at my desk on July 14. Until then, please stay safe and healthy.

– Dano

