Fireworks planned for Tucker on July 3; Decatur and Avondale Estates fireworks canceled

Tucker, GA – Fireworks are planned to brighten the sky of Tucker on Friday night, July 3. The city is gearing up for its third annual Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectacular, although in a much different way than in previous years, a press release says.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve been asked over and over: ‘Are you actually shooting off fireworks?’” said Matt Holmes, Tucker’s Director of Communications and Administrative Services. “And our answer is absolutely, 100 percent, beyond the shadow of a doubt ‘yes!’”

The live, professional fireworks show will be the culmination of a party that typically sees thousands of people fill Tucker’s historic Main Street. But because of the need for social distancing, Main Street will not be closed this year for fireworks viewing. Instead, revelers are asked to either find a socially distant spot nearby to view or watch a live stream of the show on the city’s social media channels.

The party kicks off at 6 p.m. with a concert at Tucker Brewing Company’s outdoor stage. The concert, featuring local bands Hush Money and The Riot Band, will be streamed in its entirety. When the music ends, the fireworks begin. As in previous years, they will be ignited behind Tucker High School and begin around 9:30 in the evening.

The city of Decatur, meanwhile, has canceled its fireworks show due to the risks posed by COVID-19.

“In order to continue to protect the health and safety of our community, please be advised that the July 4 fireworks are canceled this year,” the city announced.

Avondale Estates also canceled its Fourth of July celebrations.

The state of Georgia as of June 30 has 81,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases and 2,805 related deaths.

