Georgia reopens makeshift hospital at World Congress Center to deal with COVID-19 surge

Atlanta, GA — As Georgia deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state has reopened its makeshift hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center to provide relief to hospitals.

“With a total capacity of 120 beds, the facility will house an initial surge of 60 beds and increase based on need,” the Governor’s Office said.

The state of Georgia as of July 30 has 182,286 cases confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,671 related deaths.

“As part of our strategic plan to expand surge capacity in Georgia, we are re-opening the Georgia World Congress Center,” Gov. Kemp said in a press release. “These additional hospital beds will provide relief to surrounding healthcare facilities while providing top-notch care for patients. My administration is laser-focused on expanding hospital surge capacity while working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.”

According to the press release, Grady Hospital is the lead hospital for oversight of the 120-bed facility. The World Congress Center will have staffing and equipment “to treat a higher level of acuity in patients than the previous configuration during the months of May and June, enabling hospitals to focus their staff and resources on the most critical patients in their facilities,” the governor’s press release said.

Here’s the full announcement from Kemp’s office:

