Governor Kemp calls on Georgians to do “Four Things for Four Weeks” to prevent COVID-19

Atlanta, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are calling on all Georgians to implement “Four Things for Four Weeks” into their daily routines to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

The four steps are:

1) Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside.

2) Practice physical distancing – six feet from those you don’t live with.

3) Wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water.

4) Follow the Executive Order and heed the guidance provided by public health officials.

Guidelines on wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands for 20 seconds have been recommended by the CDC since March and April.

“Today, I am encouraging all Georgians – from every corner of our great state – to do four things for four weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp. “If Georgians commit to wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and following the guidance in our Executive Order and from public health officials, we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19. Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy, and continue to take measured steps forward.”

Georgia has been seeing about 3,000 new confirmed cases per day of the novel coronavirus.

“Georgians, we need your help,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, M.D, M.P.H., Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “By implementing these simple – but effective – practices, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus and continue on a path toward ultimately defeating COVID-19.”

Updated guidance and information on COVID-19 can be found on DPH’s website.

