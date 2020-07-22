LOADING

Type to search

Governor Kemp calls on Georgians to do “Four Things for Four Weeks” to prevent COVID-19

COVID-19 Metro ATL

Governor Kemp calls on Georgians to do “Four Things for Four Weeks” to prevent COVID-19

Alex Brown Jul 22, 2020
Gov. Brian Kemp
Share

 

Atlanta, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are calling on all Georgians to implement “Four Things for Four Weeks” into their daily routines to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

The four steps are:

1) Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside.

2) Practice physical distancing – six feet from those you don’t live with.

3) Wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water.

4) Follow the Executive Order and heed the guidance provided by public health officials.

Guidelines on wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands for 20 seconds have been recommended by the CDC since March and April.

“Today, I am encouraging all Georgians – from every corner of our great state – to do four things for four weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp. “If Georgians commit to wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and following the guidance in our Executive Order and from public health officials, we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19. Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy, and continue to take measured steps forward.”

Georgia has been seeing about 3,000 new confirmed cases per day of the novel coronavirus.

“Georgians, we need your help,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, M.D, M.P.H., Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “By implementing these simple – but effective – practices, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus and continue on a path toward ultimately defeating COVID-19.”

Updated guidance and information on COVID-19 can be found on DPH’s website.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus