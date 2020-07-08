Greenforest COVID testing site to begin Saturday hours

Share









Decatur, GA – In an effort to increase accessibility and convenience of COVID-19 testing in areas with high case counts, the DeKalb County Board of Health will open its testing site at Greenforest Community Baptist Church on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon, beginning Saturday, July 11, a press release says.

On Thursday, July 9, the following testing locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.:

– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however, registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

In addition to extended hours, to ensure testing resources are available for individuals who have pre-registered for testing on their scheduled date and time, pre-registrations will be verified to ensure that the appointment date matches the actual day. Individuals scheduled for a future date will be turned away and asked to return on their scheduled day.

Testing remains available at the following locations:

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

– Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Ga. 30084

– Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

Regular hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday for the Greenforest testing site only.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.

