How to request your absentee ballot for the runoff and general elections

Decatur, GA — Unlike the primary election, the Secretary of State’s office will not be mailing out absentee ballot applications to Georgia residents for the runoff and general elections.

However, it’s not too difficult to fill out an application online. Here’s how to do it:

1. Go to the Absentee Voting section of the Secretary of State’s website.

2. Fill out a PDF of the absentee ballot application. You can type directly onto the PDF and then save it as a new file, or print it and fill it out by hand.

3. Return your absentee ballot application by mail, fax, email (as an attachment), or in-person to the local voter registration office.

The Dekalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office is located at 4380 Memorial Dr # 300, Decatur, GA 30032. To visit their website, click here. Absentee Ballot Applications can be emailed to absenteeballot@dekalbcountyga.gov. If you need another way to contact the Dekalb County Chief Registrar, visit this page and select “Dekalb” from the drop-down menu.

You will need to fill out two separate applications to receive ballots for both the runoff election (August 11th) and the general election (November 3rd.)

