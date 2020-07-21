Infectious Diseases doctor and researcher Colleen Kelley joining Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — Colleen Kelley, an infectious diseases doctor and researcher at Emory University, will join the July 22 Decaturish Twitch show to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Decaturish Twitch show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Here’s some more information about Dr. Kelley from Emory University:

Dr. Kelley is a faculty member in the Division of Infectious Diseases with a secondary appointment in the Department of Epidemiology, Rollins School of Public Health. She graduated from Emory University with her MD/MPH degree and completed her Internal Medicine residency at the University of California San Francisco and Infectious Diseases fellowship at Emory University. Dr. Kelley has a multi-disciplinary background and previous clinical and research experience in HIV medicine, HIV epidemiology and clinical outcomes research, and laboratory-based HIV research. She sees outpatients at the Grady Infectious Disease Program and inpatients on the Infectious Diseases consult service and Special Immunology Service at Grady Memorial Hospital. The current focus of her research is on biomedical HIV prevention interventions including pre and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP and PEP) and HIV vaccines. She conducts translational immunology studies of HIV susceptibility in men who have sex with men (MSM) to better understand rectal HIV transmission. Dr Kelley is a site investigator for the HIV Vaccine Trials Network at the Hope Clinic and also collaborates closely with colleagues in the School of Public Health on several HIV prevention studies including PrEP implementation projects.

