July 16 Georgia COVID-19 update: 131,275 cases, 3,104 deaths

Share









For more information about how to interpret this data, click here.

Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of July 16 has 131,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,104 related deaths.

There are 14,346 hospitalizations and 2,736 ICU admissions.

There are 12,184 confirmed cases and 333 deaths in Fulton County. There are 9,165 cases and 186 deaths in DeKalb County.

Here are the daily COVID-19 numbers since April 27. All information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate.

Wednesday, July 15 — 127,834 cases, 3,091 deaths

Tuesday, July 14 — 123,963 cases, 3,054 deaths

Monday, July 13 — 120,569 cases, 3,026 deaths

Sunday, July 12 — 116,926 cases, 3,001 deaths

Saturday, July 11 — 114,401 cases, 2,996 deaths

Friday, July 10 — 111,211 cases, 2,965 deaths

Thursday, July 9 — 106,727 cases, 2,930 deaths

Wednesday, July 8 — 103,890 cases, 2,922 deaths

Tuesday, July 7 — 100,470 cases, 2,899 deaths

Monday, July 6 — 97,064 cases, 2,878 deaths

Sunday, July 5 — 95,516 cases, 2,860 deaths

Saturday, July 4 — 93,319 cases, 2,857 deaths

Friday, July 3 — 90,493 cases, 2,856 deaths

Thursday, July 2 — 87,709 cases, 2,849 deaths

Wednesday, July 1 — 84,237 cases, 2,827 deaths

Tuesday, June 30 — 81,291 cases, 2,805 deaths

Monday, June 29 — 79,417 cases, 2,784 deaths

Sunday, June 28 — 77,210 cases, 2,778 deaths

Saturday, June 27 — 74,985 cases, 2,776 deaths

Friday, June 26 — 72,995 cases, 2,770 deaths

Thursday, June 25 — 71,095 cases, 2,745 deaths

Wednesday, June 24 — 69,381 cases, 2,698 deaths

Tuesday, June 23 — 67,675 cases, 2,687 deaths

Monday, June 22 — 65,928 cases, 2,648 deaths

Sunday, June 21 — 64,701 cases, 2,643 deaths

Saturday, June 20 — 63,809 cases, 2,642 deaths

Friday, June 19 — 62,009 cases, 2,636 deaths

Thursday, June 18 — 60,912 cases, 2,605 deaths

Wednesday, June 17 — 60,030 cases, 2,575 deaths

Tuesday, June 16 — 59,078 cases, 2,529 deaths

Monday, June 15 — 58,414 cases, 2,494 deaths

Sunday, June 14 — 57,681 cases, 2,451 deaths

Saturday, June 13 — 56,801 cases, 2,446 deaths

Friday, June 12 — 55,783 cases, 2,418 deaths

Thursday, June 11 — 54,973 cases, 2,375 deaths

Wednesday, June 10 — 53,980 cases, 2,329 deaths

Tuesday, June 9 — 53,249 cases, 2,285 deaths

Monday, June 8 — 52,497 cases, 2,208 deaths

Sunday, June 7 — 51,898 cases, 2,180 deaths

Saturday, June 6 — 51,359 cases, 2,178 deaths

Friday, June 5 — 50,621 cases, 2,174 deaths

Thursday, June 4 — 49,847 cases, 2,147 deaths

Wednesday, June 3 — 48,894 cases, 2,123 deaths

Tuesday, June 2 — 48,207, 2,102 deaths

Monday, June 1 — 47,618 cases, 2,074 deaths

Sunday, May 31 — 47,063 cases, 2,053 deaths

Saturday, May 30 — 46,286 cases, 2,003 deaths

Friday, May 29 — 45,670 cases, 1,974 deaths

Thursday, May 28 — 45,070 cases, 1,962 deaths

Wednesday, May 27 — 44,421 cases, 1,907 deaths

Tuesday, May 26 — 43,730 cases, 1,871 deaths

Monday, May 25 – 43,344 cases, 1,830 deaths

Sunday, May 24 – 42,838 cases, 1,824 deaths

Saturday, May 23 – 42,132 cases, 1,811 deaths

Friday, May 22 – 41,218 cases, 1,785 deaths

Thursday, May 21 – 40,405 cases, 1,754 deaths

Wednesday, May 20 – 39,647 cases, 1,687 deaths

Tuesday, May 19 – 38,721 cases, 1,664 deaths

Monday, May 18 – 38,081 cases, 1,642 deaths

Sunday, May 17 – 37,642 cases, 1,606 deaths

Saturday, May 16 – 37,147 cases, 1,592 deaths

Friday, May 15 – 36,681 cases, 1,557 deaths

Thursday, May 14 – 35,858 cases, 1,527 deaths

Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths

Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths

Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths

Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths

Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths

Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths

Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths

Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths

Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths

Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths

Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths

Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths

Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths

To see the full report, click here.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed new executive orders that include extending Georgia’s public health state of emergency.

Here is the full announcement:

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures. “As we continue our fight against COVID-19 in Georgia, it is vital that Georgians continue to heed public health guidance by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Kemp. “We have made decisions throughout the pandemic to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians by relying on data and the advice of public health officials.” “While we continue to see a decreasing case fatality rate, expanded testing, and adequate hospital surge capacity, in recent days, Georgia has seen an increase in new cases reported and current hospitalizations. Given these trends, I am extending previous COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines that were due to expire on June 30 at 11:59 PM. Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Department of Public Health, along with our local public health partners, will continue to monitor ongoing cases and related data to ensure that we are taking appropriate measures moving forward. Together, we can win the fight against COVID-19 and emerge stronger.” Executive Order 06.29.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 PM on August 11, 2020. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity. Executive Order 06.29.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile. The order also outlines that the State Board of Education must provide “rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education” in accordance with guidance from Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The order runs through 11:59 PM on July 15, 2020. Read Executive Orders 06.29.20.01 and 06.29.20.02.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.