July 17 Decaturish Twitch show will feature discussion about effort to recall Brian Kemp

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 17, 2020
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a televised town hall on March 26. Screen shot taken from a live feed of the town hall event.
Decatur, GA — The July 17 Decaturish Twitch show will feature a discussion about an effort underway to recall Gov. Brian Kemp.

The Decaturish Twitch show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Brittney Burnett, one of the lead organizers of the effort, will join our panelists for the discussion.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

Tonight’s other guests will be Decaturish contributors Hans Utz and Crystal Jarvis, who will be joined by Marjorie Hall with DeKalb Strong. Decaturish contributor George Chidi may drop by as well.

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

See you at 6 p.m.

 

