July 17 Decaturish Twitch show will feature discussion about effort to recall Brian Kemp

Decatur, GA — The July 17 Decaturish Twitch show will feature a discussion about an effort underway to recall Gov. Brian Kemp.

The Decaturish Twitch show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Brittney Burnett, one of the lead organizers of the effort, will join our panelists for the discussion.

Tonight’s other guests will be Decaturish contributors Hans Utz and Crystal Jarvis, who will be joined by Marjorie Hall with DeKalb Strong. Decaturish contributor George Chidi may drop by as well.

