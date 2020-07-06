Kemp declares State of Emergency, re-deploys National Guard following shootings

Share









Atlanta, GA — After an increase in gun violence over the 4th of July weekend, Governor Kemp issued an executive order on Monday declaring a State of Emergency across Georgia, which authorizes the activation of as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops.

The executive order comes after more than 20 Georgians were wounded by gunfire, including at least six children. Four victims died, including an 8-year-old girl.

The National Guard will be sent to three state buildings: the Georgia State Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion, and the Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, which was the site of protests on Sunday.

“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” said Governor Kemp, according to a press release. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.