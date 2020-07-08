LOADING

Type to search

Latest Decatur restaurants to close: Highland Bakery, Doggy Dogg, Fellini’s

Decatur Food

Latest Decatur restaurants to close: Highland Bakery, Doggy Dogg, Fellini’s

Alex Brown Jul 8, 2020
Image provided by Doggy Dogg
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Downtown Decatur is seeing more of its restaurants temporarily and permanently closing.

Doggy Dogg announced their closure via Instagram in February. The small stand decorated with vintage-style, whimsical drawings served gourmet hot dogs in Downtown Decatur. Doggy Dogg had been in business since 2011 and opened their brick-and-mortar Decatur location in 2015.

Highland Bakery’s Decatur location has also permanently closed, according to Jack Arnold, the landlord of their West Ponce de Leon Ave. location. Arnold says “fast-casual” restaurants of “varying cuisines” have shown interest in the now-available space.

These restaurants join the Pinewood and Ted’s Montana Grill in leaving Decatur. Even before the pandemic, Downtown Decatur businesses and restaurants have struggled to stay open amid rising rent prices, parking difficulties, and visibility issues.

Fellini’s Decatur location on Commerce Street recently closed temporarily according to their website. The reason is currently unclear.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Precision Hose
 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus