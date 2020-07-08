Latest Decatur restaurants to close: Highland Bakery, Doggy Dogg, Fellini’s

Share









Decatur, GA — Downtown Decatur is seeing more of its restaurants temporarily and permanently closing.

Doggy Dogg announced their closure via Instagram in February. The small stand decorated with vintage-style, whimsical drawings served gourmet hot dogs in Downtown Decatur. Doggy Dogg had been in business since 2011 and opened their brick-and-mortar Decatur location in 2015.

Highland Bakery’s Decatur location has also permanently closed, according to Jack Arnold, the landlord of their West Ponce de Leon Ave. location. Arnold says “fast-casual” restaurants of “varying cuisines” have shown interest in the now-available space.

These restaurants join the Pinewood and Ted’s Montana Grill in leaving Decatur. Even before the pandemic, Downtown Decatur businesses and restaurants have struggled to stay open amid rising rent prices, parking difficulties, and visibility issues.

Fellini’s Decatur location on Commerce Street recently closed temporarily according to their website. The reason is currently unclear.

