LifeLine Animal Project seeking foster homes for animals

Atlanta, GA – LifeLine Animal Project, which manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, is asking community members to open up their hearts and homes to a shelter animal due to an increase in the number of animals coming into their shelters, a decrease in adoptions and the uncertainty of COVID-19, a press release says.

The organization has a strong need for foster homes for medium-to-large dogs as well as dogs recovering from surgery or medical treatments. Over 100 dogs are available at the DeKalb and Fulton shelters and ready to go into loving foster homes.

When LifeLine put out a call for fosters and adopters in March, the community responded enthusiastically and over 1,000 pets were either fostered or adopted within a few weeks. Many of those fostering were first-time foster parents, and the majority rated their experience as “excellent” on surveys.

According to Atlanta resident Lisa Jones, her former foster dog “Shadow,” who has since been adopted, brought a much-needed diversion to their home in April when her family was adjusting to the COVID-19 quarantine.

“Shadow brought a little levity to our home, motivating me to walk every morning, making online school more fun by cuddling with our daughter during her classes and helping to keep our younger son entertained by playing with him,” says Lisa. “We also felt it was something positive we could do to help our community during these uncertain times.”

To learn more about fostering a pet or to sign up to become a foster, please visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster. Per LifeLine’s safety protocols, appointments will be scheduled with each foster parent to ensure social distancing in the shelters.

