New DeKalb Superintendent will discuss virtual learning during Decaturish Twitch show

Decatur, GA — There will be a special episode of the Decaturish Twitch show on July 29 featuring DeKalb County’s new Superintendent, Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

This is the show that was originally supposed to occur on July 23. It had to be postponed due to technical issues.

The episode featuring the new superintendent will be at 1 p.m.

See you at 1 p.m. on July 29.

