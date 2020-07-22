LOADING

Avondale Estates COVID-19 Metro ATL Tucker Twitch

New DeKalb Superintendent will discuss virtual learning during Decaturish Twitch show

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 22, 2020
Cheryl Watson-Harris
Decatur, GA — There will be a special episode of the Decaturish Twitch show on July 23 featuring DeKalb County’s new Superintendent, Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

Atlanta Journal Constitution education reporter and columnist Maureen Downey will co-moderate the show, which will begin at 10 a.m.

The Decaturish Twitch show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions or comment, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.) Due to time constraints, it may not be possible to get to reader questions during the show. If you want to submit questions in advance, send them to editor@decaturish.com and put “Superintendent questions” in the subject line.

Also, don’t forget: Colleen Kelley, an infectious diseases doctor and researcher at Emory University, will join the Wednesday, July 22 Decaturish Twitch show to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. That show will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

See you at 10 a.m. on July 23.

 

