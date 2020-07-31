No COVID, no politics: July 31 Decaturish Twitch show will be a lighthearted cocktail hour

Share









Decatur, GA — The July 31 Decaturish Twitch show will be a little bit different.

The show, which begins at 6 p.m., will be a cocktail hour featuring a diverse group of guests. The agenda will be wide-open and there will only be two ground rules: no discussions about COVID-19 or politics. Everyone is encouraged to bring their beverage of choice to the virtual party.

Guests for this week’s show are: Decaturish contributors Zoe Seiler and Hans Utz, Board of Registration and Elections member Baoky Vu, Marjorie Hall with DeKalb Strong and DeKalb County GOP Chairman Lane Flynn.

The Decaturish Twitch show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

See you tonight at 6 p.m.

