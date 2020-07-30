Perc Coffee Roasters opening at Hosea + 2nd development next month

Share









Atlanta, GA — Perc Coffee Roasters will open at the Hosea + 2nd development in early August, the company said.

The company was established in Savannah in 2010. This will be Perc’s first retail location in Atlanta. The company was announced as a tenant back in September.

In a press release, the company said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shop will provide walk-up window service only and won’t open for in-door dining until the pandemic subsides.

“We plan to operate as window service only – with socially distant patio seating. We want to do everything we can to keep our staff and community safe, including creating a high standard of cleanliness and social responsibility,” General Manager Amber Foreman said. “Now more than ever, I think it is important for people to take part in the daily ritual of enjoying good food and coffee, and we are so stoked to be a part of creating this for our community.”

Here is the full announcement:

Atlanta, GA — Savannah, Georgia based PERC Coffee Roasters will be opening their first Atlanta coffee shop this August in the East Lake neighborhood. Located at the corner of Hosea Williams and 2nd Avenue (2380 Hosea Williams Drive NE, Unit B, Atlanta, GA 30317), they will be positioned to serve a full coffee menu and house-made food options to the thriving communities of East Lake, Oakhurst, and Kirkwood. “I grew up in Atlanta so it feels like home to me,” says Philip Brown, owner of PERC Coffee. “I’m thankful for the team that has come together to make this happen.” Longtime PERC friend, partner and joint CEO, Alan Fischer, will be overseeing the Atlanta operations. Heading up the awesome team will be Amber Foreman, who traveled back to Atlanta from Los Angeles to be the General Manager and Atlanta-based bread magician, Sarah Dodge (Bread Is Good), who will be heading up the curated food program. PERC is super excited and grateful to be part of Atlanta’s vibrant coffee scene. Due to the pandemic with Covid 19, the shop will begin by providing walk-up window service only and will open their doors to inside service as the pandemic subsides. “We plan to operate as window service only – with socially distant patio seating. We want to do everything we can to keep our staff and community safe, including creating a high standard of cleanliness and social responsibility,” says Foreman. “Now more than ever, I think it is important for people to take part in the daily ritual of enjoying good food and coffee, and we are so stoked to be a part of creating this for our community.” After 10 years of roasting and providing top-notch coffee to many restaurants and coffee shops across the Southeast and serving coffee from the roastery to their local community, the Atlanta opening stands to further their mission to share good times and amazing coffee with everyone they meet. PERC Coffee began roasting and providing craft coffee to the heart of Savannah in 2010 and have since grown to provide excellent coffee and customer service to many coffee shops and grocery stores, including all of the Whole Foods Markets in the Southeast region. As PERC Coffee continues to grow, they are dedicated to community, quality, and a drive to constantly improve. For more information, please visit: www.perccoffee.com

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.