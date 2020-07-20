(PHOTOS) DeKalb County distributes food during COVID-19 pandemic

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Stone Mountain, GA — On Friday, July 17, DeKalb County government partnered with Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) and Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain to distribute boxes of food to DeKalb County residents.

The event was one of three scheduled for July 17 and 18 with a total of 1,350 boxes of food distributed.

According to the county, DeKalb has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite initiatives targeting food insecurity.

DeKalb County Commissioner and Presiding Officer Steve Bradshaw said. “I’m out here this morning to show support for this event. This is the heart of my district and I just want to thank CEO Michael Thurmond for making the mitigation of food insecurity a priority in this county.”

