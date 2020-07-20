(PHOTOS) DeKalb County distributes food during COVID-19 pandemic

Stone Mountain, GA — On Friday, July 17, DeKalb County government partnered with Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) and Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain to distribute boxes of food to DeKalb County residents.
The event was one of three scheduled for July 17 and 18 with a total of 1,350 boxes of food distributed.
According to the county, DeKalb has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite initiatives targeting food insecurity.
DeKalb County Commissioner and Presiding Officer Steve Bradshaw said. “I’m out here this morning to show support for this event. This is the heart of my district and I just want to thank CEO Michael Thurmond for making the mitigation of food insecurity a priority in this county.”
Cars queue up during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nicole Boglin was among the members from Antioch AME Church who volunteered during a food distribution event at the church on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Antioch AME Church members Inez Wheat (l) and Olu Boglin greet people lined up to receive food boxes during a distribution event for DeKalb County residents at the church on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain was one of two food box distribution locations in DeKalb County on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kodjo Campbell looks on as cars queue up during a food distribution event at the Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond shows one of the COVID-19 Care Kits with a facemask and hand sanitizer that were distributed along with food boxes at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain, on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Barry Bowen from Atlanta Community Food Bank begins unloading his truck during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kodjo Campbell helps unload boxes from an Atlanta Community Food Bank truck during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Men help unload a truck from Atlanta Community Food Bank during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Representative Rhonda Taylor, House District 51, (center) and other volunteers from Antioch AME Church unbox gallons of milk during a food distribution event at the church for DeKalb County residents on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks with Karen Smith who said she arrived at 6:30 a.m. and was first in line for the 10 a.m. start time during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond discusses the contents of a COVID-19 Care Kit with Keith Bourn during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Antioch AME Church member Inez Wheat volunteers during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at the church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Derrick Jones loads groceries into a car during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A volunteer from Antioch AME Church stands among boxes of groceries during a food distribution event at the church on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dwayne Ross loads boxes of produce on a hand truck during a food distribution event for DeKalb County residents at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain on July 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
