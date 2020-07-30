(PHOTOS) Good and necessary trouble: Atlanta celebrates the life of Rep. John Lewis

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — After lying in state at the U.S, Capitol, John Lewis returned to Atlanta on July 29.

A motorcade comprised of dozens of police motorcycles and buses carrying family members made its way through downtown Atlanta passing by a mural of Lewis in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood before arriving at the Georgia State Capitol around 1:45 p.m. A private ceremony and public viewing followed and funeral services will be held July 30 at Ebenezer Baptist Church for the beloved civil rights leader who served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” – John Lewis.

