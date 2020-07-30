(PHOTOS) Good and necessary trouble: Atlanta celebrates the life of Rep. John Lewis

Atlanta, GA — After lying in state at the U.S, Capitol, John Lewis returned to Atlanta on July 29.
A motorcade comprised of dozens of police motorcycles and buses carrying family members made its way through downtown Atlanta passing by a mural of Lewis in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood before arriving at the Georgia State Capitol around 1:45 p.m. A private ceremony and public viewing followed and funeral services will be held July 30 at Ebenezer Baptist Church for the beloved civil rights leader who served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” – John Lewis.
The motorcade accompanying the body of Rep. John Lewis travels down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive toward the Georgia State Capitol on July 29. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of branches of the U.S. military carry a casket containing the body of Rep. John Lewis into the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Isaac Dillard came to the Georgia State Capitol to pay respect to Rep. John Lewis on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Atlanta firefighters raise an American flag to pay respect to Rep. John Lewis on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Missionary Georgia Breedlove came to the Georgia State Capitol to pay respect to Rep. John Lewis on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Justin Carter, Student Association Senator from Valdosta State University came to the Georgia State Capitol to pay respect to Rep. John Lewis on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stephanie Hardy came to the Georgia State Capitol to pay respect to Rep. John Lewis on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A hearse containing the body of Rep. John Lewis makes it’s way to the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People take photos as the body of Rep. John Lewis is taken into the Georgia State Capitol on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Image of items placed at the John Lewis mural painted by Sean Schwab in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta on July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The John Lewis mural painted by Sean Schwab in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta, ,July 29, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
