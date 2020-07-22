Report: Georgia Board of Education considers Sept. 8 start date for all schools

Share









Atlanta, GA — Weeks of planning and discussions by local school systems about when to start school during the COVID-19 pandemic may be upended by the state Board of Education.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that on July 23, the state Board of Education will consider requiring all schools to start on Sep. 8, weeks later than many school systems planned.

DeKalb County Schools, City Schools of Decatur and Atlanta Public Schools opted to start the school year virtually. Atlanta Public Shools planned to start the school year on Aug. 24. DeKalb County Schools and City Schools of Decatur planned to reopen for virtual learning on Aug. 17.

To read the full story on the AJC, click here.

