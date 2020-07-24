LOADING

Type to search

Report: Rudy Crew wants $1.5 million from DeKalb County Schools, alleges discrimination

Avondale Estates Metro ATL Tucker

Report: Rudy Crew wants $1.5 million from DeKalb County Schools, alleges discrimination

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 24, 2020
Rudolph “Rudy” Crew. Image provided by DeKalb County Schools
Share

 

Stone Mountain, GA — The saga involving DeKalb County Schools Superintendent finalist Rudy Crew has resulted in allegations of racial and age discrimination, as well as a demand for $1.5 million.

Crew was expected to land the job as DeKalb County’s next superintendent, but at the last minute the School Board declined to approve his contract following public scrutiny of his controversies in other school districts.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “Rudy Crew also has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging he was discriminated against because of his age and race. He is seeking about $1.5 million in damages.”

The AJC reports that Crew’s attorneys contend that Crew signed a contract before the board decided against hiring him.

To read the full story, click here.

 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus