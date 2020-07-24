Report: Rudy Crew wants $1.5 million from DeKalb County Schools, alleges discrimination

Share









Stone Mountain, GA — The saga involving DeKalb County Schools Superintendent finalist Rudy Crew has resulted in allegations of racial and age discrimination, as well as a demand for $1.5 million.

Crew was expected to land the job as DeKalb County’s next superintendent, but at the last minute the School Board declined to approve his contract following public scrutiny of his controversies in other school districts.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “Rudy Crew also has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging he was discriminated against because of his age and race. He is seeking about $1.5 million in damages.”

The AJC reports that Crew’s attorneys contend that Crew signed a contract before the board decided against hiring him.

