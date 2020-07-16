LOADING

Section of Blackmon Drive to be closed July 24-27

Decatur Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Jul 16, 2020
The approximate location of the road closure. Image obtained via Google Maps
Decatur, GA – Blackmon Drive, between North Decatur Road and Scott Boulevard, will be closed to through-traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Friday July 24 through 5 p.m. Monday, July 27, to facilitate the removal of a tower crane, a press release says.

Road closure signs will be posted advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Any questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Chris Thompson, project manager with Northwood Ravin Real Estate Developer, at 678-776-8739.

 

