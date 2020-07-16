Section of Blackmon Drive to be closed July 24-27

Share









Decatur, GA – Blackmon Drive, between North Decatur Road and Scott Boulevard, will be closed to through-traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Friday July 24 through 5 p.m. Monday, July 27, to facilitate the removal of a tower crane, a press release says.

Road closure signs will be posted advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Any questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Chris Thompson, project manager with Northwood Ravin Real Estate Developer, at 678-776-8739.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.