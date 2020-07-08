Section of Winding Way road to be closed July 10

Share









Tucker, GA – Winding Way, between Lavista Road and Winding Woods Way, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, to facilitate the crane removal of a tree at 2245 Wender Dr., Tucker, GA, a press release says.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Tierson Boutte, Scheduling Coordinator for Boutte Tree, Inc. by calling 404-799-5472 or sending a fax to 404-799-8661.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.