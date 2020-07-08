LOADING

Section of Winding Way road to be closed July 10

Tucker

Jul 8, 2020
DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
Tucker, GA – Winding Way, between Lavista Road and Winding Woods Way, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, to facilitate the crane removal of a tree at 2245 Wender Dr., Tucker, GA, a press release says.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Tierson Boutte, Scheduling Coordinator for Boutte Tree, Inc. by calling 404-799-5472 or sending a fax to 404-799-8661.

